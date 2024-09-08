Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 813,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. 3,599,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The company has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

