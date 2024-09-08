Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $470,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,049,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.73. 340,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,330. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

