Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $51,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

INTF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

