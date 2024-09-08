Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of First Trust Water ETF worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

FIW traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.