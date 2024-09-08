Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 19,939,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,764,180. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.