CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.59. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.