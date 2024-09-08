Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $6.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 836,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 106,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,561,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 408,122 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

