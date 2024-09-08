Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.61 per share, for a total transaction of $526,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,811.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,870 shares of company stock worth $11,124,759. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

CCOI opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

