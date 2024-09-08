Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.03. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 1,137 shares traded.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

