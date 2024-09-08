Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.