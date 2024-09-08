Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (CIBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

CIBN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Community Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

