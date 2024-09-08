Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (CIBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
CIBN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Community Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
About Community Investors Bancorp
