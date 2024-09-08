Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $549.12 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,795.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.99 or 0.00557647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00112215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.67 or 0.00317256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00032747 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00036452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00081109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,040,677,388 coins and its circulating supply is 4,340,678,127 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,040,521,490.67 with 4,340,521,474.84 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12900439 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $21,144,501.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

