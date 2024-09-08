Conflux Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Conflux has a market cap of $565.81 million and $21.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,078.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.24 or 0.00556014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00109545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.00310512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00080424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,040,829,735 coins and its circulating supply is 4,340,826,840 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,040,521,490.67 with 4,340,521,474.84 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12900439 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $21,144,501.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

