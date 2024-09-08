Contrasting Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renesas Electronics and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A $25.60 0.57 Broadcom $42.62 billion 14.96 $14.08 billion $23.25 5.89

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Renesas Electronics. Renesas Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renesas Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadcom 0 1 24 0 2.96

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Renesas Electronics and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Broadcom has a consensus target price of $189.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.23%. Given Broadcom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Renesas Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Renesas Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renesas Electronics and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A Broadcom 24.10% 35.82% 13.41%

Summary

Broadcom beats Renesas Electronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks. The company also provides buffers, haptic drivers, data compression, industrial Ethernet, IO-link line driver, memory interface, optical interconnect, photocouplers/optocouplers, power line communication, signal integrity, telecom datacom and interface, USB switches and hubs, and wireless connectivity products. In addition, it offers bus switches, first-in, first-out, memory interface, multi-port and SRAMs, non-volatile memory, and standard logic products; and AC/DC & isolated DC/DC converters, battery management, DC converters, digital power, discrete power devices, linear regulators, FET and motor drivers, multi-channel power management ICs, LED backlight drivers, solid state lighting, USB type-C, USB power delivery, and rapid charge, voltage references, and wireless power. Further, the company provides Automotive Radar Sensors, Industrial Radar Sensors, modulators and demodulators, phased array beamformers, transistor arrays, and variable gain amplifiers, as well as RF amplifiers, attenuators, mixers, switches, and synthesizers; and environmental, flow, industrial radar, optical, position, and automotive sensor products, as well as senor signal conditioners products. Additionally, it offers space and harsh environment products and wireless connectivity products. Renesas Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

