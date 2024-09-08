Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

