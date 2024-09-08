Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $6.10 Million Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Ziff Davis accounts for approximately 2.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.24% of Ziff Davis worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.