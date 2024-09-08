Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases 2,293 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BLKB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $81.47 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $245,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,376.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $245,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,376.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,373 in the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

