Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $49,474.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

