Counterweight Ventures LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Counterweight Ventures LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

