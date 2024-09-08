Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires 196 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 328,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.94 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

