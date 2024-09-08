Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires 962 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

