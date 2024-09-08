Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.3% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 34.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 267.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 54,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Medpace Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $335.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

