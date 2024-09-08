Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,079,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.09. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

