Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 47 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,119.18 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,091.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,068.85. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

