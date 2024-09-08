Custom Index Systems LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

