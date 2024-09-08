Custom Index Systems LLC Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 117,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 52,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

