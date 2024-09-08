CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Trading Down 0.7%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48. 2,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.
