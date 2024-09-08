Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $546.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Daktronics will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $26,959.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,811 shares of company stock worth $692,532. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 92.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

