Decred (DCR) Price Tops $11.30

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $11.30 or 0.00020767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $184.29 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074771 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006762 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,306,173 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

