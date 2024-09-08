Delta Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.1% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2 %

EXPD opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

