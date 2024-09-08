Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.71 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average of $256.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

