Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,350,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,116,000 after purchasing an additional 174,845 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 468,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,759,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,696,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
