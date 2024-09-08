Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,350,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,116,000 after purchasing an additional 174,845 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 468,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,759,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,696,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.