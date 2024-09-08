DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

DKS opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $15,129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 525.2% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.