Dogecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $383.09 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.00 billion and $383.09 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009870 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00110917 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,876,916,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
