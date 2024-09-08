Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE D traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 2,582,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.