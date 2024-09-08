Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNFree Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.96.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

