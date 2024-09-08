DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

