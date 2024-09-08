Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 115.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.2%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 76.61% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECC

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.