Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Wednesday. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 54.20 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.40 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of £149.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,654.83). In other news, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,654.83). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($63,116.37). Insiders have bought a total of 183,083 shares of company stock worth $12,906,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

