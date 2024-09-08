ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.00 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.1000 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $59,784.65 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09998552 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $106,251.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

