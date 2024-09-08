Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,849. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

