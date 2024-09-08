Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.49. 2,627,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

