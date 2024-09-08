Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,067,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $138.78. 1,577,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $149.77.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $18,552,950. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.