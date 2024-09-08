EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 6.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EME opened at $352.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.75 and a 200 day moving average of $358.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

