Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. FormFactor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.71% of FormFactor worth $33,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

