Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,289 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.44% of NeoGenomics worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.