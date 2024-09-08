Emerald Advisers LLC Has $28.84 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $28,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,520,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,108,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,879,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.3 %

FOUR stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

