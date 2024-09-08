Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,339 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Moelis & Company worth $24,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MC opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile



Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

