Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.59% of LendingTree worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

TREE stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $684.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

