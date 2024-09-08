Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 359 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment accounts for approximately 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.70% of AeroVironment worth $35,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $179.47 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

